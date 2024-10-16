Canadian Trade Minister assures businesses to support commercial ties with India

Amidst an unprecedented diplomatic row between India and Canada, the Canadian Trade Minister has assured the country's business community that they are committed to supporting the well-established commercial ties between the two countries.



Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, made these remarks on Tuesday as tensions between India and Canada escalated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of supporting criminal activities targeting Canadian citizens.



India on Monday expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrew its High Commissioner and five other diplomats from Ottawa. Canada, however, said the Indian diplomats were expelled.



Ng also said that 'the Government of Canada remains open to a dialogue with India and we look forward to continuing our valued relationship'.



"Our Trade Commissioner Service will continue to assist and provide resources to Canadian companies operating in India," she said as India in an unprecedented step not only recalled its high commissioner from Ottawa but also expelled six of the Canadian diplomats from New Delhi.



"Let me be clear: Canada stands firmly by its businesses. We will work closely with all Canadian enterprises engaged with India to ensure these important economic connections remain strong," she said.



"However, we must consider our economic interests with the need to protect Canadians and uphold the rule of law. We will not tolerate any foreign government threatening, extorting, or harming Canadian citizens on our soil. We urge the government of India to respect the same principles of law and justice that guide our actions," Ng said.



According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, Canada and India achieved a bilateral trade relationship that reached $8.27 billion in fiscal year 20203 and $5.3 billion during April-November 2023. -- PTI

