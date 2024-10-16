Canadian Air Force plane ferries stranded AI pax to Chicago





The Air India plane from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to the airport in Canada on Tuesday following a bomb threat, according to an airline official.





"Flight AI127 operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat posted online and, as a precautionary measure, has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada. The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol. Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until such time that their journey can resume," the Air India stated.





The airlines further said that Air India notes that it and other local airlines have been subject to a number of threats in recent days.

Canadian Air Force plane ferries stranded passengers of Air India flight from Iqaluit airport to Chicago.