Additional district magistrate found dead at his quarters in Kerala





The police said additional district magistrate, Kannur, Naveen Babu K, who was supposed to reach his home district of Pathanamthitta on Tuesday morning to take charge as ADM there, was found hanging in his quarters.

At his farewell ceremony organised by his colleagues and attended by district collector Arun K Vijayan, the ADM faced allegations of corruption from district panchayat president PP Divya, who allegedly attended the event without an official invitation.





The death of Babu, allegedly by suicide, has sparked a row in the state, with the opposition Congress seeking the resignation of Divya, who is the ruling CPI-M's Kannur district panchayat president.





The Congress leaders alleged that the humiliation Babu suffered from Divya during his send-off ceremony was the reason for his extreme step. They demanded that Divya be arrested. -- PTI

A senior district administration official in Kerala was found dead at his official residence here on Tuesday, a day after facing corruption allegations from the district panchayat president during his farewell ceremony.