RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Additional district magistrate found dead at his quarters in Kerala

October 16, 2024  01:12
image
A senior district administration official in Kerala was found dead at his official residence here on Tuesday, a day after facing corruption allegations from the district panchayat president during his farewell ceremony.

The police said additional district magistrate, Kannur, Naveen Babu K, who was supposed to reach his home district of Pathanamthitta on Tuesday morning to take charge as ADM there, was found hanging in his quarters.                  
At his farewell ceremony organised by his colleagues and attended by district collector Arun K Vijayan, the ADM faced allegations of corruption from district panchayat president PP Divya, who allegedly attended the event without an official invitation.

The death of Babu, allegedly by suicide, has sparked a row in the state, with the opposition Congress seeking the resignation of Divya, who is the ruling CPI-M's Kannur district panchayat president.

The Congress leaders alleged that the humiliation Babu suffered from Divya during his send-off ceremony was the reason for his extreme step. They demanded that Divya be arrested. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

More on table: Canada hits at fresh India sanctions
More on table: Canada hits at fresh India sanctions

She said India was asked to waive diplomatic and consular immunity and cooperate in the investigation but refused.

Same old Trudeau...: India rejects Canada's charges
Same old Trudeau...: India rejects Canada's charges

"From the very beginning, the Canadian approach has been to make vague accusations and put the burden of denial on India," it added.

Jaishankar, Pak PM Sharif shake hands at SCO dinner
Jaishankar, Pak PM Sharif shake hands at SCO dinner

The brief exchange and handshake between Jaishankar and Sharif took place at a banquet dinner hosted by the Pakistani prime minister at his residence in honour of the delegates attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

India inks $4bn deal with US for 31 Predator drones
India inks $4bn deal with US for 31 Predator drones

India is acquiring the drones primarily to crank up the surveillance apparatus of the armed forces, especially along the contested frontier with China.

'Sonia, Kharge, Rahul Have A Chalta Hai Attitude'
'Sonia, Kharge, Rahul Have A Chalta Hai Attitude'

'There is some deep rot that has set in the Congress party. This requires an organisational surgery.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances