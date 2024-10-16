RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


About the paper that the PM signed...

October 16, 2024  14:26
The answer to the our 13:51 post is that PM Modi is signing up for continued membership of the BJP. 

The PM wrote, "Adding momentum to our endeavour of making a Viksit Bharat! As a @BJP4India Karyakarta, proud to become the first Sakriya Sadasya and launch the Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan today in the presence of our national President, Shri @JPNadda Ji. This is a movement which will further strengthen our Party at the grassroots and ensure effective contribution of our Party Karyakartas for national progress.

 In order to be an Active Member, a Karyakarta has to register 50 members either at a single booth or in a Vidhan Sabha seat. Such Karyakartas will be eligible to contest elections for a Mandal Committee and above. At the same time, they will get many opportunities to work for the party in the times to come."
