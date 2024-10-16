RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


5-10% water cut across Mumbai on October 17-18

October 16, 2024  21:27
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced a 5-10 per cent water cut across Mumbai from October 17 to October 18 citing a glitch in a valve on a pipeline in Thane district.

A BMC release said that a 900-mm valve of the Vaitarna pipeline at Tarali in the neighbouring district has malfunctioned, necessitating the partial shutdown of the water supply system. It is expected to be fixed in about 48 hours, said the civic body.

"Consequently, there has been a 5 per cent to 10 per cent reduction in the supply to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant, which supplies water to Greater Mumbai," the release said, justifying the water cut in the city from Thursday to Friday.

Water to Mumbai city and suburbs is primarily sourced from the Vaitarna dam.

The civic body has requested citizens to stock water and use it judiciously, the release added. -- PTI 

