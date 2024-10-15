RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Tension during religious procession in UP's Barabanki, three arrested

October 15, 2024  21:28
File image
File image
Three people, including a 'DJ operator', have been arrested and around four dozen others booked after a communal flare-up during a religious procession, officials said on Tuesday.

Tension escalated in the Icholi town on Monday during a Durga idol immersion procession in which derogatory music was allegedly played out loud, according to the police.

It is alleged that the participants in the procession played loud DJ music in front of a religious site of another community and threw coloured powder, causing a heated dispute, the police said.

Superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar Singh said, "We have arrested Alok, who threw the powder, along with DJ operator Ravi and another youth named Abhishek. The situation is under control, and we are reviewing the video footage for further investigation." 

"A case has been registered against two named individuals and around four dozen unidentified persons. We are investigating the matter, and PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) has been deployed to maintain peace," circle officer (Ram Sanehi Ghat) Jatashankar Mishra said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jaishankar, Pak PM Sharif interact at SCO dinner
LIVE! Jaishankar, Pak PM Sharif interact at SCO dinner

US-bound AI flight among 7 to get bomb threat on X
US-bound AI flight among 7 to get bomb threat on X

The threats via microblogging platform X came a day after three international flights originating from Mumbai received bomb threats, causing trouble to hundreds of passengers and airline crew.

Don't want diplomatic war with India but....: Canada
Don't want diplomatic war with India but....: Canada

She said India was asked to waive diplomatic and consular immunity and cooperate in the investigation but refused.

2-state polls: Haryana win puts wind back in BJP's sail
2-state polls: Haryana win puts wind back in BJP's sail

An impressive performance in Jharkhand and, especially, Maharashtra assembly polls next month by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will lay to rest the doubts over the party's political dominance after its underwhelming...

TN rains hit normal life; more downpour in next 2 days
TN rains hit normal life; more downpour in next 2 days

Intermittent, widespread rains lashed Chennai and other regions of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and the India meteorological department said the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has turned into a well-marked low pressure area and it is...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances