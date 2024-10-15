RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Singapore scrambles fighter jets to escort AI plane

October 15, 2024  22:35
File image
Singapore Armed Forces on Tuesday scrambled two fighter jets to escort an Air India Express plane away from populated areas following a bomb threat before the aircraft landed safely at Singapore's Changi airport. 

The Air India Express plane operating flight IX 684 from Madurai to Singapore had received a bomb threat. 

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said Air India Express received an email that there was a bomb on board flight AXB684 that was bound for Singapore. 

"Two of our RSAF F-15SGs scrambled and escorted the plane away from populated areas, to finally land safely at Singapore Changi Airport at around 10:04 pm tonight," he said in a series of posts on X. 

The Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) systems and Explosive Ordnance Disposal were also activated. 

Once on the ground, the plane was handed to the airport police, he said and added that investigations are going on. 

"Many thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our SAF and Home Team that keep us safe in our homes, even when threats exist around us," he said. SAF refers to Singapore Armed Forces. -- PTI
