Sensex, Nifty close lower on selling in Reliance





During the day, it fell by 337.48 points or 0.41 per cent to a low of 81,635.57. The NSE Nifty settled lower by 70.60 points or 0.28 per cent to 25,057.35.





From the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti were the biggest laggards. Reliance Industries Ltd, India's most valuable company, on Monday reported a 5 per cent fall in the July-September quarter net profit as weak oil refining and petrochemical business hurt operational performance.





ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement and HCL Technologies were among the gainers.

Benchmark stock indices closed lower on Tuesday following losses in bellwether Reliance Industries and retail inflation hitting a nine-month high in September. Paring early gains, the BSE Sensex declined 152.93 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 81,820.12.