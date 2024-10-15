RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

SC issues notice to Centre, ECI on plea to declare freebies as bribe

October 15, 2024  12:35
image
The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre and Election Commission of India on a plea seeking direction that promise of freebies, made by political parties during the run-up to elections, be declared as bribes. 

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud issued notice to the Centre and poll panel and also tagged the petition along with pending cases.

 The petition filed by Shashank J Shreedhara, a Karnataka resident, also sought direction to poll panel to take immediate and effective steps to prohibit political parties from making promises of freebies during the pre-election period. 

 The petition filed through advocates Vishwaditya Sharma and Balaji Srinivasan stated that unregulated promise of freebies imposes a significant and unaccounted financial burden on the public exchequer.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trudeau speaks with UK PM on Indo-Canada rift
LIVE! Trudeau speaks with UK PM on Indo-Canada rift

'India-Canada ties reminiscent of India-Pak relations'
'India-Canada ties reminiscent of India-Pak relations'

While Canada denies harbouring extremists or terrorists, Kugelman pointed out that India remains firm in its disagreement.

Indian 'agents' collaborated with Bishnoi gang: Canada
Indian 'agents' collaborated with Bishnoi gang: Canada

Incidentally, the allegations come at a time when Lawrence Bishnoi is in the news in India for his alleged involvement in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai.

'Even Canada and China did not have such bad ties'
'Even Canada and China did not have such bad ties'

The deteriorating ties have raised many questions about the nature of the bilateral relationship, particularly its impact on the large Indo-Canadian population and students currently living in Canada.

Do We Need Atmashakti At Work?
Do We Need Atmashakti At Work?

'Alongside economic growth and the Asian century, stress has become an Asian caravan.''But stress doesn't arrive in one's country as invitation to taste exhaustion. It comes dressed as a challenge.''Its evangelists ask: Are you man...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances