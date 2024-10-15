Same old Trudeau saying same old things: India

"Canadian PM Trudeau's press conference yesterday was the same old Trudeau saying the same old things for the same old reasons. The central assertion from all Canadian officials is that credible evidence has been presented to India. This was also repeated by their charge de affairs to the press. This is simply not true.





"From the very beginning, the Canadian approach has been to make vague accusations and put the burden of denial on India. At the RCMP press briefing, assertions were made about connections of certain individuals to India. In no case were any specifics provided.





"There was also talk about holding people accountable. But it was never made clear who and for what. It is absurd that after intensively engaging the High Commissioner over the last year, the Canadian government now chooses to target him.





A wide variety of entities in Canada and abroad was used by Indian agents to collect information and then used the details to target members of the South Asian community, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) alleged on Monday. The RCMP's comments came on a day India expelled six Canadian diplomats and announced withdrawing its High Commissioner from Canada after strongly dismissing Ottawa's allegations linking the envoy to a probe into the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has been strongly rejecting Canada's charge of involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing last year.





