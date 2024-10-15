RG Kar: Junior docs hunger strike enters 11th day





Two more doctors participating in the 'fast-unto-death' in Esplanade area of Kolkata fell ill, further fueling the ongoing unrest sparked by the rape and murder of their colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.





A crucial meeting between representatives from 12 doctors' associations and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant held at Swasthya Bhavan on Monday concluded without any resolution.





The doctors' hunger strike began on October 5, following nearly 50 days of 'cease work' in two phases, after the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.





As of Tuesday, seven junior doctors continued their hunger strike, with several requiring immediate medical attention. Pulastha Acharya, a junior doctor from NRS Medical College and Hospital, was admitted to the facility's Critical Care Unit (CCU) on Sunday night after complaining of severe stomach pain.





The health condition of Tanaya Panja, another junior doctor from Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, worsened significantly as she lost consciousness, prompting her urgent transfer to the medical establishment for treatment.





Upon arrival, she was admitted to the CCU, where a team of doctors began immediate treatment.





The latest junior doctor to join the fast was from the ENT department of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, who began the hunger strike on Monday afternoon.

