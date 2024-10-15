RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prohibitory orders imposed near Kolkata's Red Road

October 15, 2024  12:45
Protests near Governor House in Kolkata
Road, where state-organised 'Puja Carnival' will be held on Tuesday, amid calls for 'Droha' (protest) Carnival on nearby Rani Rashmoni Avenue in central Kolkata by junior doctors agitating over the RG Kar incident. 

 The West Bengal government has been holding the Durga Puja Carnival since 2016 showcasing several award-winning Durga idols. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS were imposed on some roads and areas near Red Road where the carnival is scheduled to be held. 

 The order was promulgated on Mayo Road, Outram Road, Academy of Fine Arts area, Rani Rasmoni Avenue, Y Channel and the stretch from Dorina Crossing to Press Club, preventing the assembly of more than five persons with the "apprehension about breach in law and order, disruption in the carnival."

 The junior doctors have called for a 'human chain' along Rani Rasmoni Avenue expressing solidarity with the junior doctors who have been on hunger strike for the last 11 days demanding justice for the woman medic who was raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. A spokesperson of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum said the state wants to muzzle the peaceful, democratic protest of junior doctors but it will not succeed. PTI
