Polls: J'khand Nov 13, 20; Maha Nov 20; result: 23

October 15, 2024  16:07
Update: Jharkhand: The elections for the Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on 13 November and 20 November (same as Maharashtra). The results for the elections will be announced on November 23. 

Maharashtra: The elections for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held in one phase on November 20. Counting will also be on November 23. 

The term of Maharashtra Assembly's will end on November 26, while the term of Jharkhand Assembly's will end on January 5, 2025.

The EC also announced the bypolls to 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat (vacated by Rahul Gandhi in favour of Rae Bareli) to be held on November 13. 
