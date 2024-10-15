Polling for gram panchayats concludes in Punjab; 2 firing incidents reported





Two incidents of firing were reported, they added.





Voting for the posts of "sarpanch" and "panch" through ballots started at 8 am and concluded at 4 pm, the officials said, adding that a voter turnout of more than 45 per cent was recorded.





The polling percentage is likely to go up once the data is compiled, they said.





After the polling, the votes will be counted at the polling stations, the officials said.





A firing incident was reported outside a polling booth in Sohan Sain Bhagat village in Tarn Taran district, leaving a man injured. Mandeep Singh was rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger. -- PTI

Polling to elect gram panchayat members concluded amid tight security arrangements in Punjab on Tuesday, officials said.