RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Pannun murder plot: Indian team heads for US

October 15, 2024  09:23
image
Amid the diplomatic row between India and Canada, the US State Department has announced that an Indian investigation team would travel to Washington DC on October 15 to investigate a plot to kill a US citizen in New York. An Indian enquiry committee is set to visit the United States on Tuesday to investigate the involvement of an Indian government official in a foiled plot to assassinate a US national, the US Department of State said. According to the State Department statement, an Indian enquiry committee "is actively investigating the individual" and that India had informed the US it was looking in to "other linkages of the former government employee."

Notably, Indian national Nikhil Gupta is accused of being involved in the alleged failed murder plot of India-designated pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. 

Earlier in June, Gupta was extradited from the Czech Republic to the US to stand trial, where he pleaded "not guilty." 

The US Justice Department alleged that Gupta (52) is an associate of the Indian government and that together they and others helped plot the assassination of Pannun in New York City.

 "An Indian Enquiry Committee that was established to investigate activities of certain organised criminals is actively investigating the individual who was identified last year in the Department of Justice's indictment as an Indian government employee who directed a foiled plot to assassinate a US citizen in New York City," the US Department of State said in a press release. 

"The Enquiry Committee will be travelling to Washington, DC on October 15th, as part of their ongoing investigations to discuss the case, including information they have obtained, and to receive an update from US authorities regarding the US case that is proceeding," the State Department said. 

 "Additionally, India has informed the United States they are continuing their efforts to investigate other linkages of the former government employee and will determine follow-up steps, as necessary." 

 Pannun is an India-designated terrorist who holds American and Canadian citizenship. Earlier in November, the US Justice Department unsealed an indictment against an Indian national for his alleged involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate a US-based leader of the Sikh Separatist Movement and a citizen in New York.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Fear stalking Canadian Sikhs'
LIVE! 'Fear stalking Canadian Sikhs'

'Shared proof of Indian role in Nijjar killing with US'
'Shared proof of Indian role in Nijjar killing with US'

"From the beginning, as of last summer, we've worked closely with our Five Eyes partners, particularly with the United States, where they have gone through a similar pattern of behaviour from India in regards to an attempted...

As long as Trudeau remains PM...: Ex-Indian diplomat
As long as Trudeau remains PM...: Ex-Indian diplomat

Fabian cautioned that things may get worse if the current trajectory continues.

EC to announce Maharashtra, J'khand poll dates today
EC to announce Maharashtra, J'khand poll dates today

While the term of the Maharashtra assembly ends on November 26, that of Jharkhand ends on January 5 next year.

'Sonia, Kharge, Rahul Have A Chalta Hai Attitude'
'Sonia, Kharge, Rahul Have A Chalta Hai Attitude'

'There is some deep rot that has set in the Congress party. This requires an organisational surgery.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances