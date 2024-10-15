Kuch to log kahenge: CEC on allegations of poll irregularities





"Election by election, the participation in the process is increasing, violence is reducing and there are record seizures. Voters are giving a clear indication that they have belief in the electoral process and they are very participative.... Other than that I can only say kuch to log kahenge, logon ka kam hai kehna," Kumar told a press conference in New Delhi.





The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the schedule of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls, besides bypolls to 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.





Talking about the recently-held Jammu and Kashmir election, Kumar repeated a verse that he had used earlier -- jamuriyat ke jashn me apki shirkat, duniya dekhegi napak iradon ke shikast ki kahani.





Couplets and verses have been a regular feature at Kumar's press conferences. -- PTI

(people will say things, it is their job to say such things) -- was the response of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday when told about critics alleging irregularities in the poll process in the recently-concluded Haryana assembly election.