RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Jaishankar lands in Islamabad for SCO meet

October 15, 2024  18:44
EAM S Jaishankar being welcomed by children on his arrival for the SCO meet, in Islamabad/ANI Photo
EAM S Jaishankar being welcomed by children on his arrival for the SCO meet, in Islamabad/ANI Photo
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday landed in Islamabad to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, in the first visit to Pakistan by a high-ranking Indian minister in nearly a decade that came amid frosty ties between the two neighbours. 

Jaishankar's aircraft landed at the Nur Khan airbase on the outskirts of the Pakistani capital city at around 3:30 pm (local time) and he was greeted by senior Pakistani officials. 

It is the first time in nearly nine years that India's foreign minister travelled to Pakistan even as the ties between the two neighbours remained tense over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. 

The external affairs minister will lead the Indian delegation at the SCO Council of Heads of Government summit on Wednesday. 

"Landed in Islamabad to take part in SCO Council of Heads of Government Meeting," Jaishankar posted on 'X' along with photographs of children and officials welcoming him with flowers at the airport. 

The last Indian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj. She had travelled to Islamabad to attend the 'Heart of Asia' conference on Afghanistan held from December 8-9, 2015.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bomb threat: Delhi-US AI flight diverted to Canada
LIVE! Bomb threat: Delhi-US AI flight diverted to Canada

Don't want diplomatic war with India but....: Canada
Don't want diplomatic war with India but....: Canada

She said India was asked to waive diplomatic and consular immunity and cooperate in the investigation but refused.

Polls: Maha Nov 20, J'khand Nov 13, 20; results Nov 23
Polls: Maha Nov 20, J'khand Nov 13, 20; results Nov 23

The assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase while Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases, the Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday.

Man who gave money to Baba Siddique shooters held
Man who gave money to Baba Siddique shooters held

Baba Siddique murder: Pune scrap shop owner held

Do Kiwis Stand A Chance Against India?
Do Kiwis Stand A Chance Against India?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances