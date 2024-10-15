India reacts to Canada: Simply not true!





Sources said that Canada's approach, since the beginning, has been to make "vague accusations" and put the burden of denial on India.





Sources further said that Trudeau, during the press conference was saying, "the same old things for the same old reasons."





While addressing the press conference on Monday, Trudeau accused agents of the Indian government on Monday of engaging in "clandestine information-gathering techniques, coercive behaviour targeting Canadians, and involvement in threatening and violent acts."





Sources said, "The central assertion from all Canadian officials is that credible evidence has been presented to India. This was also repeated by their Cd'A to the press. This is simply not true. From the very beginning, the Canadian approach has been to make vague accusations and put the burden of denial on India."





According to Indian sources, no specifics regarding the connection of certain individuals to India were provided.





Sources said, "At the RCMP press briefing, assertions were made about connections of certain individuals to India. In no case were any specifics provided. There was also talk about holding people accountable. But it was never made clear who and for what."





Sources termed it absurd that the Canadian government after intensively engaging the High Commissioner over the last year has now chosen to target him.

