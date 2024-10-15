RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Holiday declared for Bengaluru schools tomorrow due to heavy rain forecast

October 15, 2024  19:01
File image
Schools in Bengaluru Urban district will remain shut on Wednesday following heavy rain forecast, officials said.

Due to continuous rains in Bengaluru, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the next two days. 

As a precautionary measure in the interest of students, all taluk Anganwadi centres, private/aided primary and high schools of Bengaluru City will be closed on Wednesday," a government order stated.

Government schools in the city are already closed for Dussehra holidays.

Incessant rains since early Tuesday threw normal life out of gear in central and southern parts of Karnataka, including the state capital Bengaluru where several localities witnessed water-logging and traffic congestion.

Students and office-goers in Bengaluru in particular had a tough time following road congestion due to the rains. -- PTI
