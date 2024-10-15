Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, several flights cancelled





"Due to heavy rain in Chennai, eight flights scheduled to operate between Bengaluru, Andaman, Delhi, and Muscat have been cancelled at Chennai airport today," it said.





The cancelled flights include an Akasa Air flight from Bengaluru to Chennai scheduled at 7:05 am, an Akasa Air flight from Andaman to Chennai scheduled at 1 pm, IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai scheduled at 3:20 pm and an Oman Air flight from Muscat to Chennai scheduled for early morning.

