Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, several flights cancelled

October 15, 2024  10:46
File pic
Amid heavy rainfall that lashed parts of Tamil Nadu, eight flights scheduled to operate to and from Chenni from Bengaluru, Andaman, New Delhi and Muscat have been cancelled, as per an official statement.

"Due to heavy rain in Chennai, eight flights scheduled to operate between Bengaluru, Andaman, Delhi, and Muscat have been cancelled at Chennai airport today," it said.

The cancelled flights include an Akasa Air flight from Bengaluru to Chennai scheduled at 7:05 am, an Akasa Air flight from Andaman to Chennai scheduled at 1 pm, IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai scheduled at 3:20 pm and an Oman Air flight from Muscat to Chennai scheduled for early morning.
