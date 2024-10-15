RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Four labourers mowed down by truck in Jaipur

October 15, 2024  18:02
Four labourers standing on the roadside were mowed down by a truck in Murlipura area in Jaipur, the police said on Tuesday.

All four died on the spot, they said.

The accident took place late on Monday night when all four victims were standing on the 200-foot bypass in the Murlipura area. 

They were waiting to return home when a truck hit them, accident police station SHO Jaidev Singh said.

He said that three of the deceased were identified as Lalchand Bunkar (55), Jagdish Prasad Gurjar (45) and Shankar Lal Gurjar (48), all residents of the Chandwaji area. 

The fourth deceased is yet to be identified.

The deceased used to load and unload goods in trucks. 

He said that a case had been registered against the truck driver who fled after the accident. Further investigation is underway. -- PTI
