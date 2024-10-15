RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Flight bomb threats: Cops summon 3 from Chh'garh

October 15, 2024  23:43
The Mumbai police served a notice to a teenage boy, his father, and another person from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh asking them to join questioning in connection with bomb threats posted on social media targeting three flights, officials said on Tuesday. 

Three international flights originating from Mumbai received bomb threats on Monday. 

While a New York-bound Air India flight was diverted to New Delhi and rescheduled, the other two, both operated by IndiGo, were delayed by several hours. 

Nothing suspicious was found on any of the planes, police officials had said. 

The bomb threat was received through a post on the micro-blogging platform X and the handle is being verified, the officer said. 

Two IndiGo flights, one headed to Muscat and the other to Jeddah, also received bomb threats before they took off and the planes were moved to isolation bays for security checks. -- PTI
