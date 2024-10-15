FIR against man for 'offering' to enroll one lakh BJP members for money





The BJP is carrying out a membership drive across the country.





The FIR was registered for cheating and defamation, said an official. Nimesh Pathak, convener of the legal cell of the party's city unit, said in his complaint he received a call from a person who posed as a BJP worker and claimed that he could enroll up to one lakh members for a fee of Rs 5 per member.





He had details of beneficiaries of government schemes and local residents, the man allegedly told Pathak.





This was an attempt to commit a fraud in order to cause a major damage to the party's image, the complaint said.





Additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Dandotia told PTI that police were trying to ascertain the identity of the person who spoke to Pathak over phone. -- PTI

