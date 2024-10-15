RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Fear stalking Canadian Sikhs'

October 15, 2024  09:43
Jagmeet Singh is a former ally of Justin Trudeau
Amidst tensions between India and Canada over the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, a former alliance partner of Prime Minister Trudeau, on Monday claimed that Canadian Sikhs were stalked by fear and urged the Canadian government to take action against India, specifically calling for diplomat sanctions.

In a statement, he said, "We support today's decision to expel India's diplomats and we're calling on the Government of Canada yet again to put diplomat sanctions against India in place, ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Network (RSS) in Canada, and commit to pursuing the most severe consequences for anyone found to have participated in organized criminal activity on Canadian soil."

Singh also said that his party was extremely worried about the information released by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and said, "New Democrats are extremely worried about the information released by the RCMP commissioner today. Canadians, particularly the Sikh community in Canada, have been stalked by fear, threats, harassment and violence-including extortion, violence and electoral interference all allegedly at the hands of Indian officials.

"The Canadian Police (RCMP) on October 14 released a statement on "violent criminal activity occurring in Canada with connections to agents of the Government of India" and addressed four major issues -- "Violent extremism impacting both countries (India and Canada); links tying agents of the Government of India (GOI) to homicides and violent acts; the use of organized crime to create a perception of an unsafe environment targeting the South Asian Community in Canada; and interference into democratic processes."Singh further alleged that Canada has credible evidence linking Indian officials to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
