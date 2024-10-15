Expelling Indian diplomats evidential: Canada





In a post on X, Joly stated, "Keeping Canadians safe is our government's top priority. The decision to expel individuals was based on clear evidence gathered by the RCMP in the Nijjar case. We urge the Indian government to support our ongoing investigation for the benefit of both countries."





She made the statement in response to a post shared by Canada's Foreign Policy page on X. In the post on X, Canada's Foreign Policy stated, "Minister Joly announces expulsion of Indian diplomats related to ongoing investigation on violent criminal activity linked to the Government of India."





Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Canada will never tolerate the involvement of foreign governments in threatening and killing Canadian citizens on Canadian soil, terming it an "unacceptable violation of Canada's sovereignty.





In a statement, Trudeau urged the Indian government to cooperate with the Canadian government and recognise the credibility and severity of the evidence that has been shared so far.





The Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday that Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023. However, the Canadian government has not shared a single piece of evidence with the Indian government despite many requests from them.

