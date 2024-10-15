RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ex-MP Navneet Rana gets Rs 10 cr extortion threat

October 15, 2024  21:46
Former MP from Maharashtra Navneet Rana/File image
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former MP from Maharashtra, Navneet Rana, has received a threat through a letter demanding Rs 10 crore, prompting the police to register a case and launch an investigation, an official said on Tuesday. 

The letter addressed to the former MP from Amravati was sent via speed post by a man, who identified himself as Amir. 

Rana's personal secretary Vinod Guhe lodged a formal complaint with Rajapeth police station in Amravati alleging that the letter was received by a staffer at Rana's residence on October 11. 

The sender of the letter stated that he had taken a supari for Rana and threatened to sexually assault her, the complainant stated. 

The police have registered an FIR and investigating the matter, a police official said. -- PTI
