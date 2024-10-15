Ex-MP Navneet Rana gets Rs 10 cr extortion threat





The letter addressed to the former MP from Amravati was sent via speed post by a man, who identified himself as Amir.





Rana's personal secretary Vinod Guhe lodged a formal complaint with Rajapeth police station in Amravati alleging that the letter was received by a staffer at Rana's residence on October 11.





The sender of the letter stated that he had taken a supari for Rana and threatened to sexually assault her, the complainant stated.





The police have registered an FIR and investigating the matter, a police official said. -- PTI

