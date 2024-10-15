'Canada encourages Khalistanis, India must probe'





He emphasised the need to probe Canadian NGOs and embassies that support Khalistani elements.





"The calling back of our officials, about whom Canadians have said that investigations can be done against them, if you say this about any official that they will be investigated, then it becomes completely dishonest for them to stay in the country. The official can't function there," Sareen said.





Sareen asserted that India has given a strong reaction but along with it, there should also be some action.





"The reaction is quite strong but along with the reaction, there should be some action also. Canada's interference in India, be it their NGOs, their embassies, should also be investigated so that they can be exposed as to how they encourage Khalistanis."





He added, "India can keep open embassies but can close their consulates if relations deteriorate further."Sareen also spoke about the deteriorating relations between the two nations and asserted that even if Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not there in power, the relations will not get better soon.





He said, "The relations have become so bad that even if Trudeau is not there in power, I don't think the relations will get normalised any sooner. The poison that Trudeau has put into this relationship will take a lot of time to heal, and it won't happen overnight."





He added, "There is an angle of domestic politics in the foreign policy of every country but every country tries that beyond a point, the political angle doesn't affect your diplomacy but Canada doesn't care about it; maybe because they think that India can't do anything, or even if we make India upset, we don't need to worry. We can't upset China because we take money from them but we can do that with India and then the United States is there to handle India and this is the costless option for us. Now we have to see what the Modi government will do."

After New Delhi expelled six Canadian Diplomats from India, Foreign policy expert and Senior fellow at the Observor Research foundation, Sushant Sareen called for an investigation into Canada's interference in India's internal affairs.