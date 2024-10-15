RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bomb threat: Delhi-US AI flight diverted to Canada

October 15, 2024  17:52
File image
File image
An Air India aircraft from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to an airport in Canada following a bomb threat, according to an airline official. 

"Flight AI127 operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat posted online and, as a precautionary measure, has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada. 

"The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol. Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until such time that their journey can resume," the airline said in a statement. 

The official said the flight received a bomb threat. 

On Monday, an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi following a bomb threat. 

Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted and no suspicious item was found inside the aircraft. -- PTI
