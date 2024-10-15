RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Baba Siddique's 3rd shooter flaunted gangster status

October 15, 2024  09:16
Baba Siddique was shot twice in the chest
Police have scoured places of worship in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and Khandwa in their hunt for the third shooter wanted in connection with the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique. 

 Six rounds were fired on Baba Siddique, two of which hit the former Maharashtra minister on the chest, outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar between 9.15 pm and 9.30 pm on Saturday. 

 Police have so far arrested three persons - Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), both alleged shooters, and "co-conspirator" Pravin Lonkar from Pune. Another suspected shooter Shivkumar Gautam, who hails from Bahraich in UP and is on the run, took to posting online content in recent months, flaunting his "gangster" status. 

 "Yaar tera gangster hai jaani (your friend is a gangster)", Gautam captioned his photo post on his Instagram account on July 24. The photo showed him on a motorcycle as a Haryanvi song played in the background. 

 Suspected "handler" Mohammad Yasin Akhtar is also wanted in the case. The Mumbai police's search for Gautam continued for the second day on Monday in Madhya Pradesh with joint teams focusing on places of worship in Ujjain and Khandwa districts, officials said. 

A senior police official in MP's Khandwa district on Monday said the shooters arrested by Mumbai police have told their interrogators that they had visited some places of worship.
