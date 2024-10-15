RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Baba Siddique murder: Pune scrap shop owner held

October 15, 2024  14:25
Two accused were arrested on Sunday
Baba Siddiqui murder case: The Mumbai Police has detained two people from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. One of the two people detained is Harish, who had a scrap shop in Pune where accused Dharmaraj and Shivprasad Gautam used to work. 

Harish had bought new mobile phones for Shivprasad and Dharmaraj a few days before committing the crime and Harish was also fully aware of the crime, says the Mumbai Crime Branch. 

"Harishkumar Balakram (23), a resident of Bahraich, has been apprehended. He was part of the conspiracy, he supplied money and other logistics," the crime branch said.

The NCP leader was waylaid by three persons at Kher Nagar in Bandra just outside his MLA-son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.
