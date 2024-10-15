Baba Siddique murder: Fourth accused sent to police custody till Oct 21





The accused, Harishkumar Nisad (23), was apprehended from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, earlier in the day.





The police informed the court that Nisad, who is a scrap dealer in Pune, was also part of the conspiracy to kill Siddique and had provided financial help for the operation.





The police said they needed to find details of the financial transactions and who sponsored them.





The police had earlier arrested Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), both alleged shooters, and "co-conspirator" Pravin Lonkar from Pune.





They have been remanded in police custody till October 21.





Another suspected shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, who also hails from Bahraich, is still on the run. -- PTI

