Ayodhya Ram temple chief priest admitted to hospital

October 15, 2024  22:13
The Ram temple in Ayodhya. Pic: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo
The chief priest of Ayodhya Ram Temple Acharya Satyendra Das was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday with some neurological problems, officials said. 

They said that the condition of the 84-year-old priest is stable. 

"Acharya Satyendra Das, the head priest of Ayodhya's Shri Ram temple, has been admitted in a private room in the neurology ward of SGPGI under the supervision of Dr Prakash Chandra Pandey," Sanjay Gandhi Post Gradute Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) Director RK Dhiman said. 

Dhiman said that Acharya Das has been admitted on the suspicion of some neurological problem. Necessary tests will be conducted on Wednesday.
