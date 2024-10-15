Another accused held in MNS worker's murder case in Mumbai; 10 arrests so far





With this, the police have arrested ten persons for their involvement in the incident that occurred on October 12, the official said.





Akash Maeen (27), an MNS worker, was assaulted by a group of persons who gathered in support of an autorickshaw driver with whom he had an altercation at Shivaji Chowk, the police said.





Maeen was riding his motorcycle when an autorickshaw driver nearby abruptly turned his vehicle.





The argument between the duo quickly escalated, and the rickshaw driver's friends and some local vendors gathered at the spot.





Later, a group of about 10 to 15 people attacked the victim, and he was severely punched and kicked.





Maeen was rushed to a nearby trauma care hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around midnight. -- PTI

