Akash Ambani votes: 'Modi hai to mumkin hai'





He said, "With Artificial Intelligence, India has the potential to completely transform the manufacturing centres, including SMEs, so that India becomes a new-age factory and new-age service centre for the world. AI is critical for realising our dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Therefore, India, under your leadership, should urgently embrace AI with a holistic strategy driven by maximum Atma Nirbhar efforts."





Addressing the conference, Ambani expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership.





"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is under your visionary guidance that the India Mobile Congress has grown in stature and achieved global standing, making it a significant platform for digital innovation and collaboration," Akashi Ambani said.





During his address, Ambani highlighted the rapid digital transformation in India. The Reliance Jio Chairman stated, "In Modi's India, there's no more business as usual. Rather, there's unusual synergy between government and industry to deliver world-class services to satisfy the needs and expectations of 1.45 billion Indians. As a representative of young India, I thank you for your incredible connection with the youth and for inspiring us to pursue impossible-looking goals. As we say in Hindi, 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai.'"

At the International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (ITU WTSA), Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, highlighted the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transform India into a global manufacturing and service hub.