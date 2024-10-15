RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Ahead of Maha poll dates, EC says this on EVMS

October 15, 2024  13:00
image
As opposition parties once again raised the bogey of EVM manipulation ahead of the Election Commission announcement on poll dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said that the public has answered the questions by participating in voting.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "The public answers questions by participating in the voting. As far as the EVMs are concerned, they are 100 per cent foolproof. If they raise questions today again, we will tell them again."

Earlier, Congress leader Rashid Alvi claimed that EVM's could be manipulated citing the example of Israel hacking pagers of militant outfit Hezbollah.

"In Maharashtra, the opposition should put pressure to insist on voting by paper ballot and not EVMs. Otherwise, in Maharashtra, BJP govt and EC can do anything. If Israel can kill people by use of pagers and walkie-talkies, then where does EVM stand? The PM has very good relations with Israel. Israel is an expert in such things. EVM ka bada khel kahin bhi ho sakta hai aur uske liye BJP chunav se pehle yeh sab khel kar leti hai," Rashid Alvi said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India to get 31 Predator drones for $4bn from US
LIVE! India to get 31 Predator drones for $4bn from US

High drama at waqf bill JPC meet; Oppn MPs walk out
High drama at waqf bill JPC meet; Oppn MPs walk out

However, BJP members claimed that the opposition members were abusing the chairman of the committee Jagadambika Pal.

'India-Canada ties reminiscent of India-Pak relations'
'India-Canada ties reminiscent of India-Pak relations'

While Canada denies harbouring extremists or terrorists, Kugelman pointed out that India remains firm in its disagreement.

Indian 'agents' collaborated with Bishnoi gang: Canada
Indian 'agents' collaborated with Bishnoi gang: Canada

Incidentally, the allegations come at a time when Lawrence Bishnoi is in the news in India for his alleged involvement in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai.

Do We Need Atmashakti At Work?
Do We Need Atmashakti At Work?

'Alongside economic growth and the Asian century, stress has become an Asian caravan.''But stress doesn't arrive in one's country as invitation to taste exhaustion. It comes dressed as a challenge.''Its evangelists ask: Are you man...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances