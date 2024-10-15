Ahead of Maha poll dates, EC says this on EVMS





Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "The public answers questions by participating in the voting. As far as the EVMs are concerned, they are 100 per cent foolproof. If they raise questions today again, we will tell them again."





Earlier, Congress leader Rashid Alvi claimed that EVM's could be manipulated citing the example of Israel hacking pagers of militant outfit Hezbollah.





"In Maharashtra, the opposition should put pressure to insist on voting by paper ballot and not EVMs. Otherwise, in Maharashtra, BJP govt and EC can do anything. If Israel can kill people by use of pagers and walkie-talkies, then where does EVM stand? The PM has very good relations with Israel. Israel is an expert in such things. EVM ka bada khel kahin bhi ho sakta hai aur uske liye BJP chunav se pehle yeh sab khel kar leti hai," Rashid Alvi said.

As opposition parties once again raised the bogey of EVM manipulation ahead of the Election Commission announcement on poll dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said that the public has answered the questions by participating in voting.