9.5% salary hike in India Inc in 2025: Survey





According to WTW's latest Salary Budget Planning Report, the median salary increase in India is forecasted to rise by 9.5 per cent in 2025, similar to the 2024 actual salary increase of 9.5 per cent.





Salary increases in India continue to be the highest across the region. Markets such as Vietnam (7.6 per cent), Indonesia (6.5 per cent), the Philippines (5.6 per cent), China (5 per cent) and Thailand (5 per cent) are also projected to maintain a strong salary increase for next year. The Salary Budget Planning Report is compiled by WTW's Rewards Data Intelligence practice.





The survey was conducted in April and June 2024. Approximately 32,000 responses were received from companies across 168 countries worldwide. The survey had 709 participants from India.

