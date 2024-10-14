'Who will answer for GN Saibaba's pain?'





Keshav Rao, MLA Harish Rao visited the residence of Saibaba's brother at Moula-Ali here where the departed professor's body was kept for his relatives and friends to pay homage. Expressing anguish over the demise of Saibaba, the BRS MLA termed as "unfortunate" the passing of the former after being acquitted by the court.





"Principles of justice state that an innocent person should not be punished, which applies in the case of Saibaba," he said. "Who will answer for the pain suffered by Saibaba?" asked Harish Rao, nephew of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.





Earlier, the body of Saibaba was taken to the martyr's memorial at Gun Park in front of the Telangana legislature.





The mortal remains were not allowed to be taken out of the ambulance as any activity at the place requires permission from competent authorities as it was a VIP zone, police said. However, Saibaba's friends and others held banners at the Gun Park, hailing him and raised slogans like 'Saibaba amar rahe'.

Senior Congress leader K Keshav Rao, BRS leader Harish Rao and several others on Monday paid tributes to former Delhi University professor and rights activist G N Saibaba, who died in Hyderabad.