We were in and out of hospitals: Saibaba's wife

October 14, 2024  09:15
image
Former Delhi University (DU) professor G N Saibaba's wife Vasantha Kumari on Sunday said she and her husband did not get much time to discuss his future plans after he came out of jail as they were in and out of hospitals during these months.

Saibaba, 54, who was an English professor at DU's Ram Lal Anand College, died due to post-operative complications at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday, seven months after he walked out of Nagpur Central Jail following his acquittal in a Maoist-links case. He was in jail for 10 years.

The 10 years of "cruel incarceration" in an 'anda cell' (high security, egg-shaped prison cell) affected his body, Vasantha told PTI over phone.

"After he came out, we did not get much time to talk about his plans. He discussed them with me but did not elaborate on them. We were in and out of hospitals and did not get much time after he came out of jail," she said.

"He had undergone a laparoscopic surgery for gall bladder removal and developed post-operative complications and inflammation at the site of surgery," she said on his cause of death.

Vasantha urged Saibaba's well-wishers to carry forward his legacy and keep fighting for upholding human rights.

In a statement issued earlier on Sunday, Saibaba's family said it has decided to donate his body to a hospital. His eyes had already been donated to LV Prasad Eye Hospital, it said.  
