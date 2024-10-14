RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Veteran actor Arul Parchure passes away

October 14, 2024  22:54
Coutesy, Atul Parchure/Instagram
Veteran actor Atul Parchure , known for comedy roles in Marathi and Hindi films, is dead. He was 57.

The actor had been diagnosed with cancer a few years ago but had staged a recovery, media reports said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid tribute to the seasoned actor and said his untimely death was painful. 

"Sometimes making the audience laugh.. The untimely death of Atul Parchure. Atul Parchure started his brilliant acting career in children's theatre. He left his mark in all the three fields of drama, film and serials," Shinde said in a post on X. 

"Be it plays like Tarun Turk Mhatare Ark, Natigoti... Be it Deshpande's verbal, lyrical comedy, Atul Parchure has added depth to it with his innate qualities. He has played great characters in Marathi and Hindi films as well. Marathi cinema has lost a classic actor... May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. 

"On behalf of the state government, I pay tribute to him. Om shanti," Shinde wrote. 

Atul Parchure worked alongside various actors and was seen playing supporting roles. 

He worked in movies like Navra Mazha Navsacha, BilluSalaam-E-Ishq, Partner, All the Best: Fun Begins, Khatta Meetha, Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap, and Brave Heart

He was known for playing different roles in The Kapil Sharma Show.
