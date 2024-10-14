Upper limit for new LIC plan reduced to 50 years





The minimum entry age is eight years and it comes with both death and maturity benefits. An endowment plan is a type of life insurance policy that provides life cover as well as a maturity benefit.





The life cover component provides a lump sum payout to the nominee in the case of the policyholder's demise, while the maturity benefit component provides a fixed payout given at the time of maturity.





According to LIC's Web site, it has six endowment products: LIC's Single Premium Endowment Plan, LIC's New Endowment Plan, LIC's New Jeevan Anand, LIC's Jeevan Lakshya, LIC's Jeevan Labh Plan and LIC's Amritbaal.All these products have been modified according to the new surrender value guidelines effective from October 1, 2024.These are part of 32 products and riders modified by the life insurer so that they are compliant with the surrender value norms.





"Out of these products, the life insurer has revised premium rate across products, except LIC's Amritbaal Plan, by average 8 to 10 per cent and the sum assured for LIC's New Endowment Plan, LIC's New Jeevan Anand and LIC's Jeevan Lakshya has been increased to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1 lakh earlier," the source said.





Meanwhile, "the private players who have introduced endowment plans have revised premium rates only by 6 to 7 per cent on an average," the source added.





"Endowment policies could be either participating where the bonus is not guaranteed or non-participating based on the investment experience of the insurer. In case of non-par, the guaranteed additions will be there," an insurance expert said.





"Large majority of LIC's policies are participating where variable bonus is applicable. But, there are some non-par as well."

The revision is effective October 1, 2024, 'LIC New Endowment Plan-914' is a participating endowment plan that offers the dual benefit of protection-cum-savings plan.