The big gainers at the markets today

October 14, 2024  16:52
Benchmark BSE Sensex rose by nearly 592 points on Monday following gains in IT and banking shares amid a firm trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 591.69 points or 0.73 per cent to close at 81,973.05. During the day, it surged 690.81 points or 0.84 per cent to hit a high of 82,072.17. The NSE Nifty rose 163.70 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 25,127.95. In the intraday trade, the benchmark indices climbed 195.5 points or 0.78 per cent to 25,159.75. 

 From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan and HCL Technologies were among the gainers. Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India, Axis Bank and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were among the laggards. -- PTI
