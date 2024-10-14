RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Snubbed by allies, Uddhav now eyeing...: Maha CM

October 14, 2024  19:06
image
In a dig at Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday claimed the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader is now eyeing the post of the opposition leader as the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies don't want him to become the CM.

Notably, Shiv Sena-UBT has been pushing for declaring the CM face before the assembly elections but has failed to secure backing from allies Congress and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar.

"Thackeray is harbouring ambitions to reclaim the Chief Minister's post despite the lack of support from his alliance partners. Thackeray once dreamed of becoming the CM but now even his alliance partners don't want him in that position," Shinde said at a public meeting in Jalna district.

He is now vying for the opposition leader's post. I wish him good luck, Shinde added.

Justifying his rebellion in July 2022 that toppled the MVA government, Shinde alleged Thackeray had deviated from the core principles of Shiv Sena and the ideology of Bal Thackeray by aligning with Congress.

"I gave up my ministry to protect the Shiv Sena's identity. We formed a government with BJP dedicated to serving the poor and the common people," he added.

Shinde defended his government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' cash transfer scheme for eligible women, asserting that the initiative will be never stopped.

"Congress is misleading the people by claiming this scheme will be halted. On the contrary, we will increase the monthly allowance from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000. I want my sisters to become 'lakhpati'," the chief minister added.

We believe in giving 'hafta', not taking 'hafta', he quipped.

Meaning instalment, the term 'hafta' is colloquially used to describe protection money paid to gangsters.

Shinde promised to implement the water grid scheme for the Marathwada region after the Mahayuti comes to power again.

On the occasion, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Hikmat Udhan joined the Shiv Sena headed by Shinde.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Reliance reports 5 pc fall in Q2 net profit
LIVE! Reliance reports 5 pc fall in Q2 net profit

India lets fly as Canada tags diplomats in Nijjar probe
India lets fly as Canada tags diplomats in Nijjar probe

India on Monday "strongly" rejected a diplomatic communication from Canada suggesting that the Indian high commissioner and other diplomats were "persons of interest" in an investigation and termed it as "preposterous imputations" and...

Cops scan holy sites in MP to trace Siddique shooter
Cops scan holy sites in MP to trace Siddique shooter

Mumbai Police's search for a suspected shooter wanted in the former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique murder case continued for the second day on Monday in Madhya Pradesh with joint teams focusing on the places of worship in Ujjain and...

Taiwanese among 17 held for 'digital arrest' fraud
Taiwanese among 17 held for 'digital arrest' fraud

Seventeen persons, including four hailing from Taiwan, were arrested by Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch for allegedly operating a nationwide 'digital arrest' racket, a Gujarat police official said on Monday.

Woman drugged, abducted from train, gang-raped
Woman drugged, abducted from train, gang-raped

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly abducted from the Kota-Etawah Express and gang-raped by three men who held her hostage for five hours, officials said on Monday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances