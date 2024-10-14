Snubbed by allies, Uddhav now eyeing...: Maha CM

In a dig at Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday claimed the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader is now eyeing the post of the opposition leader as the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies don't want him to become the CM.





Notably, Shiv Sena-UBT has been pushing for declaring the CM face before the assembly elections but has failed to secure backing from allies Congress and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar.





"Thackeray is harbouring ambitions to reclaim the Chief Minister's post despite the lack of support from his alliance partners. Thackeray once dreamed of becoming the CM but now even his alliance partners don't want him in that position," Shinde said at a public meeting in Jalna district.





He is now vying for the opposition leader's post. I wish him good luck, Shinde added.





Justifying his rebellion in July 2022 that toppled the MVA government, Shinde alleged Thackeray had deviated from the core principles of Shiv Sena and the ideology of Bal Thackeray by aligning with Congress.





"I gave up my ministry to protect the Shiv Sena's identity. We formed a government with BJP dedicated to serving the poor and the common people," he added.





Shinde defended his government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' cash transfer scheme for eligible women, asserting that the initiative will be never stopped.





"Congress is misleading the people by claiming this scheme will be halted. On the contrary, we will increase the monthly allowance from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000. I want my sisters to become 'lakhpati'," the chief minister added.





We believe in giving 'hafta', not taking 'hafta', he quipped.





Meaning instalment, the term 'hafta' is colloquially used to describe protection money paid to gangsters.





Shinde promised to implement the water grid scheme for the Marathwada region after the Mahayuti comes to power again.





On the occasion, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Hikmat Udhan joined the Shiv Sena headed by Shinde. -- PTI

