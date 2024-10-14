RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Siddique murder suspect wanted in 9 other cases

October 14, 2024  17:09
Baba Siddique's children, Zeeshan and Arshia
Baba Siddique's children, Zeeshan and Arshia
The Punjab Police on Monday said Mohammad Yasin Akhtar, one of the suspects in the killing of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai, is facing nine heinous criminal cases, including for murder and attempt to murder. Akhtar (21) is a resident of Shankar village in Jalandhar's district, police said. 

 A police official in Jalandhar said nine cases are registered against Akhtar alias Jessi alias Sikandar at different police stations. 

 He is facing serious charges, such as murder, attempt to murder and dacoity, Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhpal Singh said. He added that Akhtar is facing two criminal cases in Haryana's Kaithal as well. Akhtar was arrested in a criminal case in June 2022. 

He had not visited his village after he came out of jail in June 2024, police said. Akhtar is suspected to have links with gangster Vikram Brar. His father Mohammad Jamil Akhtar, who was engaged in the work of laying marble and tiles, and brother were not found in the village and their house was found locked. Akhtar's mother and sister have passed away. 

 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique (66) was waylaid by three persons at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area, just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office, and shot at on Saturday night.

 He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead. The Mumbai Police has arrested two of the alleged assailants -- Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh and Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap -- while the third one is on the run. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India's GDP will be bigger than China's by...
LIVE! India's GDP will be bigger than China's by...

India lets fly as Canada tags Indian diplomats in probe
India lets fly as Canada tags Indian diplomats in probe

India on Monday "strongly" rejected a diplomatic communication from Canada suggesting that the Indian high commissioner and other diplomats were "persons of interest" in an investigation and termed it as "preposterous imputations" and...

UP's Bahraich on the boil; mob torches shops, vehicles
UP's Bahraich on the boil; mob torches shops, vehicles

There were protests at several places and slogans raised against police and administrative officials, even as police forces conducted flag marches in the area. Black smoke billowed into the sky from some shops, houses and vehicles set...

Haryana Cong in-charge offers to quit over poll debacle
Haryana Cong in-charge offers to quit over poll debacle

Babaria said he offered his resignation to the high command soon after the result of the Haryana assembly polls came out last week but no decision has been communicated to him over the matter.

'Demolitions Taking Place Despite SC Order'
'Demolitions Taking Place Despite SC Order'

'Government cannot pick and choose as to against whom they want to take action and against whom they do not want to take action.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances