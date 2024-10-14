Sensex jumps 591 points, Nifty closed above 25,100





Among the Nifty 50 stocks, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life Insurance, L&T, and HDFC Bank led the rally, emerging as the top gainers for the day. On the flip side, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, and UltraTech Cement saw declines, limiting the market's overall gains. Sector-wise, the market showed a mixed performance. The Media index was the biggest laggard, dipping 1.31 per cent, while sectors like Realty, IT, and Banking saw gains of 1.24 per cent, 1.20 per cent, and 1.12 per cent, respectively.





The Financial Services sector also posted a solid 0.97 per cent increase, contributing to the market's overall strength. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 inched up by 0.05 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 0.24 per cent, reflecting modest gains across mid- and small-cap stocks. On the derivatives front, the Nifty weekly options showed the highest open interest at the 26,000 strike price for Calls and 25,000 for Puts, indicating key levels for traders.

The stock market closed on a positive note on Monday, with the benchmark indices registering strong gains. The Sensex surged 591.69 points to end at 81,973.05, while the Nifty climbed 163.70 points, closing at 25,127.95.