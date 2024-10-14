RG Kar docs hunger strike: 5 medics hospitalised





Pulastha Acharya, a junior doctor from NRS Medical College and Hospital, was admitted to the health facility on Sunday night after he complained of severe stomach pain.





"Pulastha is in the CCU and his parameters have deteriorated. We have formed a medical board to treat him," a senior doctor of the NRS Medical College and Hospital told PTI.





Tanya Panja, another junior medic from the Kolkata Medical College, showed signs of deteriorating health in the afternoon. "Her vitals are not stable and she is currently under observation at the protest site. We are yet to decide if she needs to be hospitalised," a protesting doctor said. "Most of the junior medics who are on hunger strike are not keeping well. We are monitoring them," he told PTI.





Three of the junior medics who were on hunger strike in Kolkata and Siliguri city in the northern part of the state were earlier hospitalised in view of their health condition.





The total number of doctors on a fast-unto-death' is seven at present, including a junior medic from the North Bengal Medical College's ENT department, who joined the strike this afternoon. The junior doctors are also planning to take out a rally to the Raj Bhavan to protest against the slow pace of the CBI investigation into the RG Kar hospital incident. "We have decided to organise this march because we believe the CBI has not performed its duties in a prompt manner. We will submit a deputation to the Raj Bhavan after the march," stated junior doctor Debashish Haldar.

