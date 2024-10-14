Reliance reports 5 pc fall in Q2 net profit





Its consolidated net profit fell to Rs 16,563 crore or Rs 24.48 per share in July-September -- the second quarter of the current fiscal - compared to Rs 17,394 crore or Rs 25.71 a share in the same period a year back, according to a company filing.





The total income was marginally higher at Rs 2.4 lakh crore from Rs 2.38 lakh crore in July-September 2023.

Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 5 per cent fall in the net profit for the July-September quarter, as weak oil refining and petrochemical business hurt operational performance.