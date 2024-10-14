RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Pannun case: Indian probe panel to visit US tomorrow

October 14, 2024  20:28
image
An Indian enquiry committee established to investigate the American allegations of the involvement of an Indian government official in a foiled plot to assassinate a US national will be visiting in Washington, DC on Tuesday, the US Department of State said on Monday.

'The Enquiry Committee will be travelling to Washington, DC on October 15th, as part of their ongoing investigations to discuss the case, including information they have obtained, and to receive an update from US authorities regarding the US case that is proceeding,' an official media release said.    

The Committee was established by India to investigate the activities of certain organised criminals and is actively investigating the individual who was identified last year in the Department of Justice's indictment as an Indian government employee who directed a foiled plot to assassinate a US citizen in New York City.

'Additionally, India has informed the United States they are continuing their efforts to investigate other linkages of the former government employee and will determine follow-up steps, as necessary,' said the State Department.

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

Gupta, arrested in the Czech Republic in June last year, was extradited to the US on June 14.

India has denied the allegations but has constituted an internal investigations team to look into it.    -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India recalls Canada envoys as Nijjar row escalates
India recalls Canada envoys as Nijjar row escalates

India on Monday decided to withdraw its high commissioner and other 'targeted' diplomats and officials from Canada in response to Ottawa's attempt to link them to a probe into the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

LIVE! India withdraws high commissioner from Canada
LIVE! India withdraws high commissioner from Canada

J-K LG invites Omar Abdullah to take oath on Oct 16
J-K LG invites Omar Abdullah to take oath on Oct 16

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday invited National Conference leader Omar Abdullah to take oath as first chief minister of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16.

BJP MLA Fights BJP Govt On Corruption
BJP MLA Fights BJP Govt On Corruption

'I gave enough evidence and proof to punish corrupt officials.''But my own government has not filed any FIR against such officials.'

Do Kiwis Stand A Chance Against India?
Do Kiwis Stand A Chance Against India?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances