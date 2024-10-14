RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No toll to Mumbai from midnight: Shinde

October 14, 2024  11:30
Update: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced a full toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths for entry into Mumbai. 

 Shinde made the announcement at the state cabinet meeting in Mumbai. The toll waiver will be in force from midnight on Monday, he said. 

 The Maharashtra cabinet also expressed shock over the killing of former state minister Baba Siddique and adopted a condolence resolution to this effect.
