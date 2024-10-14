Nifty, Sensex start fresh week with gains





Experts noted that the effect of the Chinese stimulus and geopolitical risks in Indian markets is slowing, but there is no immediate relief for the markets in the near term, as the upcoming US presidential election date is making markets globally volatile.

Stock markets started the fresh week on a cautious note, with both indices opening marginally up on Monday. The Nifty index gained 59.20 points to open at 25,023, while the BSE Sensex index was also up by 0.24 per cent, gaining 195 points to open at 81,576.93.