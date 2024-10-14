RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Nifty, Sensex start fresh week with gains

October 14, 2024  09:55
image
Stock markets started the fresh week on a cautious note, with both indices opening marginally up on Monday. The Nifty index gained 59.20 points to open at 25,023, while the BSE Sensex index was also up by 0.24 per cent, gaining 195 points to open at 81,576.93.

 Experts noted that the effect of the Chinese stimulus and geopolitical risks in Indian markets is slowing, but there is no immediate relief for the markets in the near term, as the upcoming US presidential election date is making markets globally volatile.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nobody will be spared: Maha CM on Siddique death
LIVE! Nobody will be spared: Maha CM on Siddique death

New York bound AI flight diverted after bomb threat
New York bound AI flight diverted after bomb threat

They said all passengers have disembarked and the aircraft was being searched.

Is Baba Siddique's shooter minor? Bone test reveals...
Is Baba Siddique's shooter minor? Bone test reveals...

Mumbai police had arrested Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), a resident of Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), from Uttar Pradesh, whereas there one aide, who was at the spot during the firing, fled from the spot.

What Congress Must Do To Win Maharashtra
What Congress Must Do To Win Maharashtra

Convert the Haryana result into a blessing in disguise; make the calamity into an opportunity.Maharashtra was always the big ticket game in town; MVA must win it.The Congress should shift headquarters to Mumbai for the entire month.Show...

Cleaning, lying in cowshed can cure cancer: UP min
Cleaning, lying in cowshed can cure cancer: UP min

The minister also said one can bring his or her blood pressure down by stroking the back of a cow.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances