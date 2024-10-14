RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai-New York AI flight diverted after bomb scare

October 14, 2024
A New York-bound Air India flight from Mumbai was on Monday diverted to the Delhi airport following a security concern arising out of a bomb threat in the aircraft, officials said here.
 
"The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board," a senior police officer said.

Further details are awaited. 
They said all passengers have disembarked and the aircraft was being searched.

